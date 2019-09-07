Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says

(CNN) Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has died from brain cancer, the team said.

"The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends," Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan after his courageous battle against brain cancer.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/vCpZTsMXXZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2019

Duncan, 38, was "an integral part" of the 2006 championship and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization, DeWitt said.

After his playing career came to an end in 2010, he became a prominent local sports talk radio host, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

"He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community. RIP Dunc we love you!" St Louis' 101 ESPN Radio tweeted

It's with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that our former teammate Chris Duncan lost his battle today. He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community! RIP Dunc we love you! pic.twitter.com/IWqB9z2sAv — 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis (@101espn) September 7, 2019