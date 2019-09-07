Antonio Brown released by the Raiders following a turbulent week

(CNN) The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team said Saturday.

His departure comes a day after he apologized at a team meeting for getting into a nonphysical altercation Wednesday with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Following Friday's team practice, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had said, "Antonio is back today ... We're really excited about that. We're ready to move on. He's obviously had a lot of time to think about things. We're happy to have him back, and I know Raider nation is excited about that too."

But Brown on Saturday morning posted a message to the Raiders on his Instagram page asking the team to release him. An image on the post read, "You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for you."

In the caption, Brown wrote, "I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years...Release me."

