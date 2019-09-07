Italian GP practice shortened after horrific Formula 3 crash

(CNN) The final practice session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix was delayed by 10 minutes and cut short after a scary crash during Saturday's Formula 3 race.

Track repairs were required after Australian driver Alex Peroni collided with the curb on the 20th lap, sending his car somersaulting into the air and landing upside-down on the safety barrier.

LAP 20/22



Alex Peroni is out of his car and has been picked up by the medical car#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F3 pic.twitter.com/D2liVdHD1w — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 7, 2019

The 19-year-old Peroni, who drives for Campos Racing, was able to leave his car safely and walk to the medical car for an examination.

The race eventually finished under the safety car, with Russian championship leader Robert Shwartzman taking the win.

The so-called "sausage curb" that caused the crash was placed on the track to stop drivers from gaining an advantage by running wide round the corner.

