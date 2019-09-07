Italian GP practice shortened after horrific Formula 3 crash

(CNN)The final practice session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix was delayed by 10 minutes and cut short after a scary crash during Saturday's Formula 3 race.
Track repairs were required after Australian driver Alex Peroni collided with the curb on the 20th lap, sending his car somersaulting into the air and landing upside-down on the safety barrier.
The 19-year-old Peroni, who drives for Campos Racing, was able to leave his car safely and walk to the medical car for an examination.
The race eventually finished under the safety car, with Russian championship leader Robert Shwartzman taking the win.
The so-called "sausage curb" that caused the crash was placed on the track to stop drivers from gaining an advantage by running wide round the corner.
Delays to the Formula One practice were due to officials removing the damaged curb after the crash.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final practice session, 0.032 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
There have been positive signs for Ferrari so far this weekend, with Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc, who recorded his first ever F1 victory in Belgium last weekend, finishing as the fastest in the first two practice sessions.
The race, held in the Northern Italian city of Monza, takes place at 3:10pm local time on Sunday.