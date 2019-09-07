Film director Oleg Sentsov and MH17 suspect among those freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Kiev, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia (CNN) A man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that killed 298 people has been released along with 69 other prisoners from Russia and Ukraine in a long-awaited exchange, according to Ukrainian and Russia state news agencies.

The return of 35 Ukranian prisoners and 35 Russian prisoners is a move that could ease tensions between the two countries after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"Today we can finally say safely that the mutual return of Ukrainian and Russian citizens has been conducted," Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said, Russian state news agency TASS reported Saturday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the prisoner exchange as the first step towards ending the war in Ukraine's east and returning territory annexed by Moscow.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the Russian prisoners who were released to Moscow included Volodymyr Tsemakh, who is suspected of being involved in shooting MH17 out of the sky.

The Dutch Prime Minister and Foreign Minister had been in touch with their Ukrainian colleagues before the swap to tell them that sending Tsemakh to Russia would not be conducive for the MH17 investigation.

