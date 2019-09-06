(CNN) No trip to the Big Apple is complete without a few quintessentially New York experiences: grabbing a gigantic slice of NYC-style pizza; strolling across Brooklyn Bridge on a clear morning; and, of course, coming face-to-toe with a cat-sized rat on the subway.

But that last time-honored tradition has vexed city planners for centuries, with rodents blighting New York City's tunnels, streets and businesses for as long as the city has existed.

Now, at last, a radical solution may be at hand: the city plans to entice the creatures with bait before drowning them in a bucket of alcohol.

A new rat-dunking gadget will be rolled out in Brooklyn's most infested neighborhoods after a successful trial, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams revealed at a press conference on Thursday.

An 'Ekomille' rat trap is displayed at Thursday's press conference.

The device, called Ekomille and created by private company Rat Trap Inc., attracts the rodents with food and then drops them through a trap door into an alcoholic substance.

