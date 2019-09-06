Finally, Heinz is teaching us how to pour ketchup correctly

(CNN) Heinz ketchup was first introduced in 1876, which means we've endured almost 150 years of shaking, rattling, knife-poking and centrifuge in futile attempts to get that sweet tomato nectar out of the darn bottle.

It took them long enough.

The Pour-Perfect bottle features a label that's on all catawampus, but the magic happens when you tilt the bottle so the label is straight.

This is what Heinz calls "the perfect pouring angle," which will supposedly allow a reasonable flow of ketchup that neither drowns your home fries nor insults them with a single watery trickle of ketchup goo. (Raise your hand if you remember that old rhyme -- "Ketchup bottle, ketchup bottle, none comes out and then a lottle." Truer words have never been spoken.)

