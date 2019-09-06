Yosemite National Park visitor dies after falling from the Half Dome cables

(CNN) A Yosemite National Park visitor died after falling from the cables at the Half Dome on Thursday morning, according to National Park officials.

29-year-old Danielle Burnett, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, fell over 500 feet down a rocky surface and was pronounced dead when the Park Rangers arrived on the scene, National Park Public Affairs Officer Scoot Gediman said in a statement to CNN.

The incident is under investigation.

One of Burnett's family members posted on Facebook confirming the loss, "It's with a broken heart to inform you all that our beautiful Danielle left us yesterday doing something she loved so much... this will take time."

The last death on the famous Half Dome was in May of 2018 , when a hiker slipped and fell during dangerous weather conditions. It was the first incident since 2010.

