Drew Brees says he doesn't support a conservative Christian organization after appearing in a video they made

(CNN) NFL quarterback Drew Brees is defending himself after he appeared in a video tied to a conservative Christian organization, which sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

CNN emailed Focus on the Family for comment but hasn't heard back.

On Thursday, Brees spoke out to say it was "completely untrue" that he supported the organization.

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It's simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

"Unfortunately there are Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me that is totally against what being a Christian is all about," he said in a locker room interview. "Being a Christian is love. It's forgiveness. It's respecting all, it's accepting all."