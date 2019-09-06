(CNN) The owner of the Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian will probably think twice before giving someone his car keys.

The red SUV became a social media sensation Thursday as it was bashed by strong surf whipped up as the hurricane moved past South Carolina and up the Atlantic coast.

People posed for selfies with the Jeep and some even climbed on top of it. One man dressed in black walked solemnly around the vehicle in his flip-flops while playing "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.

It turns out the SUV's owner had lent it to his cousin so that guy wouldn't have to ride his motorcycle in the bad weather, the owner told CNN affiliate WMBF

"He thought it would be cool to go on the beach and take a quick video of the sunrise before the storm came," said the Jeep's owner, who according to the station did not want to be identified publicly. The station confirmed his identity, it said.

