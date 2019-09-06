American flag torn but still flying at former Coast Guard station after Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) The American flag flying on a former Coast Guard light station off the coast of North Carolina has made it through Hurricane Dorian.

Live video from the Frying Pan Tower shows that the flag is torn but is still fluttering proudly.

The tower is 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina and Hurricane Dorian passed over the area before making landfall on Friday at Cape Hatteras.

It was built in 1964 to warn sailors to avoid the Frying Pan Shoals, a shallow area that was infamous for shipwrecks. At one point, about 20 Coast Guard cadets lived on the tower, but it was automated in 1979 and GPS navigation has since made it obsolete.

