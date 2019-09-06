(CNN) After what a turbulent few days for the Oakland Raiders, it appears Antonio Brown will take the field on Monday.

Brown, who reportedly got into a non-physical altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, apologized at a team meeting Friday morning.

"Antonio is back today," head coach Jon Gruden told reporters at Friday's practice. "We're really excited about that. We're ready to move on. He's obviously had a lot of time to think about things. We're happy to have him back, and I know Raider nation is excited about that too."

Gruden was asked if Brown would play Monday night in the team's regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

"That's the plan, yes," Gruden said.

Read More