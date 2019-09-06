Thanks to Amazon, you can get a killer deal on the Apple Watch Series 4 right now

The Apple Watch is without a doubt the best smartwatch for the iPhone, but it's also one of the more expensive smartwatches available. That's where Amazon comes in. Ahead of Tuesday's Apple event where new iPhone and Apple Watches are expected, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch Series 4.

The GPS-only and the GPS+Cellular variants of the Series 4 are seeing a price cut. How much of a deal will depend on the color and watchband you want. As you click through and check the different deals and configurations, it's a good idea to double-check that the model your viewing is discounted. Not every model is, and we'd hate for you to pay full price.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)

Prices for the standard Apple Watch Series 4 range are about 6-percent lower than normal, which isn't much, but it's better than nothing. The 40mm Space Gray Aluminum model with the Black Sport Loop is priced at $374, down from $399. The 44mm version of that same watch is $409, a discount of $20 from the usual $429.

See the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) deals on Amazon.com.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular)

The cellular models are receiving bigger discounts, but their starting prices are also higher. For example, the 40mm Gold Aluminum model with Pink Sand Sports Band is down to $449 from $499. The biggest discount we could find when combing through the various models is on the 40mm Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band -- it's $419 down from originally $499.

See Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) deals on Amazon.com.

Keep in mind that the cellular version requires an additional monthly fee through your wireless carrier -- around $10 before taxes -- in order to use your Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is a fantastic watch that will run WatchOS 6, which should be released by Apple in the coming weeks. All Series 4 models include the ECG app for detecting irregular heartbeats.

In other words, the Series 4 is nearly a year old, but still capable of running the latest operating system and shows no signs of slowing down.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.