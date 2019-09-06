Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Representation in Hollywood, answers to your most pressing climate questions and 'generation lockdown' in their own words. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
Have you ever wondered how the BlackBerry smartphone got its name? Or how about the Swiffer mop, or the Impossible burger? Well, meet David Placek.
El Paso. Dayton. Odessa. Pittsburgh. Parkland. Santa Fe. Newtown. CNN Opinion invited three teen poets from across the country to share poems they composed in response to the scourge of gun violence.
Over the last several months, we've gotten hundreds of questions from readers trying to understand why our climate is changing, what they can do to solve the problem, and much more. So we asked scientists to help answer your most pressing climate questions.
Diversity has been a battle cry in Hollywood for years, But one of the ways that storytelling, casting and hiring frequently fail to deliver is when it comes to representation of people who are disabled.
Put down the mouthwash. A new study found using antibacterial mouthwash after working out negated the blood-pressure-lowering effects of exercise.
Despite its passive presence, one of the most frenzied internet debates of 2018 centered on its distinctive color: Is it actually yellow, or is it green?
Thinking ahead to 2020? You may want to add a few of these 100 best places on Earth.