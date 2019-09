(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- In the Bahamas, officials warn to prepare for the 'unimaginable' as hundreds of people remain missing.

-- Robert Mugabe, the founding father of Zimbabwe who ruled the country with an iron fist for more than three decades, has died at 95.

-- An airline mechanic was arrested and accused of trying to sabotage a commercial airliner before it was set to take off from Miami International Airport.