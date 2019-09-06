(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
-- In the Bahamas, officials warn to prepare for the 'unimaginable' as hundreds of people remain missing.
-- Robert Mugabe, the founding father of Zimbabwe who ruled the country with an iron fist for more than three decades, has died at 95.
-- An airline mechanic was arrested and accused of trying to sabotage a commercial airliner before it was set to take off from Miami International Airport.
-- The US economy added 130,000 jobs in August, and the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%
-- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz dropped his plan to run as an independent candidate for president in 2020.
-- Sheryl Crow has some new thoughts on her old feud with Walmart.
-- A 73-year-old woman in India has given birth to twin girls.
-- Summer is officially over, the White Claw well is drying up.