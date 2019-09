A new dinosaur has been unearthed, and it's the first of its kind

(CNN) A new kind of duck-billed dinosaur has been discovered in Japan.

The largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country was hiding underneath 72 million-year-old marine deposits in the town of Mukawa, according to Hokkaido University

First, part of the dinosaur's tail was discovered during a joint excavation carried out by the Hobetsu Museum and Hokkaido University Museum in 2013.

Subsequent excavations unearthed a nearly complete dinosaur skeleton, described in a study published in Scientific Reports . It belongs to a new genus and species of a herbivorous hadrosaurid dinosaur, the university said in a news release.

Scientists named the dinosaur "Kamuysaurus japonicus." The name comes from "kamuy," the word for diety in Ainu, the language of the indigenous people of northern Japan; "saurus," meaning reptile in Latin; and "japonicus" for Japan.

