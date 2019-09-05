The week in 19 photos

Homes destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen in Abaco, Bahamas, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The hurricane battered the Bahamas when it took a slow pass over the islands beginning early Sunday.Gonzalo Gaudenzi/AP
High School students Celeste Lujan, left, and Yasmin Natera mourn their friend Leilah Hernandez, one of the victims of the Saturday shooting in Odessa, Texas,at a memorial service on Sunday, September 1, in Odessa. A gunman targeted shoppers and vehicles at shopping centers in the areas of Odessa and Midland on Saturday, August 31, killing 5 and injuring at least 21.Sue Ogrocki/AP
US President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane that appeared to include an addition showing the storm potentially affecting a large section of Alabama during a status report meeting on the hurricane in the Oval Office on Wednesday, September 4. Trump claimed the map was the original forecast. But a similar image released by the White House last week did not include any impact on Alabama in its forecast.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Members of the congregation at Elkmont United Methodist Church in Elkmont, Alabama, hold hands at a prayer vigil on Tuesday, September 3. A 14-year-old has been charged with five counts of murder after confessing to shooting his family members in their home, police said Tuesday.Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily/AP
Sukhoi Su-35 S jet fighters of the "Falcons of Russia" team perform on the final day of MAKS-2019 Moscow International Airshow on Sunday, September 1, near Zhukovsky, southeast of Moscow.Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/Sipa USA
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong on Monday, September 2. Thousands of protesters gathered in three locations across Hong Kong on Monday. On Wednesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that she will withdraw the extradition bill that sparked three months of violent protests.Tyrone Siu/Reuters
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, left, accompanied by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; brother, Prince George of Cambridge, and father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Thursday, September 5.Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty Images
Cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump on Tuesday, September 3, during the unveiling of the US partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia.Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
A cat wearing glasses leans on the shoulder of its owner at the "Pet Expo Championship" in Bangkok on Friday, August 30.Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
Injured women receive treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 3.Mohammad Ismail/Reuters
Revelers celebrate in the annual West Indian Day Parade on Monday, September 2, in Brooklyn, New York. Yana Paskova/Getty Images
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in California, a deadly fire engulfs The Conception, a 75-foot scuba diving vessel, off the coast of Southern California in the Channel Islands National Park on Monday, September 2. Of the 39 people aboard, only five people were found alive.Santa Barbara County Fire Department/AP
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands sits with students during the launch of the National AI Junior course in Toldijk, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, September 4. The course aims to teach children the principles of artificial intelligence.Robin Utrecht/Sipa USA
Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency services personnel rescue a woman after a residential building collapsed in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, September 5. Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images
A waterspout is seen from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi as its crew awaits further instructions after rescuing Tunisian migrants in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, September 4.Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Deputies fight before a session to present the general policy of appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, September 3.Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters