A New Mexico restaurant sells tacos and burritos with names like 'The Wall' and 'Lock Her Up'. It's run by an immigrant

They're just a few of the burrito options available at Urban Taqueria in Albuquerque, New Mexico . There re also over a dozen taco options, including " Bad Hombre ," "The Immigrant" and "Fake News."

By now, you've started to see the pattern -- a pattern that's offended some, who say some of the names make light of hurtful phrases. But owner Hanif Mohamed, a Muslim immigrant from Kenya, says he doesn't see the problem with it.

"I think they're getting angry about it now because of what's happening at the border," he told CNN. "As painful as it is, keeping quiet about it doesn't solve the problem."

Urban Taqueria just opened six weeks ago, but the menu is actually a carryover from Mohamed's old restaurant, Crazy Lizard Taqueria, a breakfast-lunch joint.

