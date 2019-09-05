A mother teaching her teenage son to drive was killed in a road-rage shooting

(CNN) A Wisconsin mother teaching her teenage son to drive was shot and killed in what police say was a road-rage incident sparked by a minor car crash.

With her son driving, Tracey Smith was in the passenger seat last Friday afternoon as the two made their way to a Milwaukee clothing store, according to a criminal complaint . Smith's family said she was teaching her son to drive at the time, CNN affiliate WISN reports

When the teen prepared to turn left from the left lane, a gold van cut in front of their car from the wrong lane, causing the teen to collide with the driver's side of the van, according to the complaint.

Smith, 46, got out of the car to check the damage and began yelling at the man driving the van, her son later told police. The van's driver said, "B****, I'll kill you," pointed a gun at her and fired, the complaint says.

"He shot me," she said, before she stumbled and fell to the ground, the complaint says.

