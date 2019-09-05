They won a Pulitzer for reporting on a synagogue massacre. Then, they gave their $15,000 prize to the congregation

(CNN) The staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won a Pulitzer Prize -- and with it, $15,000 -- for its coverage of the deadly mass shooting in 2018 at the Tree of Life synagogue.

But the journalists didn't know what to do with the money and "felt the horrendous events of that day made it difficult to fully savor one of the country's highest honors for journalistic achievement," according to a story published Thursday by the paper.

Dividing the money among the staffers who'd worked during the breaking news event "didn't seem right." Publisher John Robinson Block suggested donating it to Tree of Life so its members could repair the bullet-pocked building where 11 people were killed.

"We feel bound to you and your congregations -- by memory and duty," Keith Burris, the paper's executive editor said, in handing a check last week to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Samuel Schachner, the congregation's president. "And we offer you, in humility, our service -- as scribes and witnesses. We wish Tree of Life to have this gift ... as a sign of this bond and this service."

The synagogue's leaders expressed their gratitude.

