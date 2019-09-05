An Ohio TV meteorologist was arrested on a child pornography charge

(CNN) A meteorologist at a CNN-affiliate station in Ohio was arrested Thursday on one felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Authorities say they received a tip that WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis had sent and received "a significant number of images of child pornography," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a press conference.

Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip regarding Davis's internet activity about two weeks ago, and a week later "that information was confirmed and more evidence was gathered," Baldwin said.

An arrest warrant was executed at multiple locations -- including the TV station in Columbus -- Thursday morning. He was arrested at his home and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail, according to police records.

It's unclear if Davis has an attorney. WBNS reported that Davis declined an interview with the station at the jail.

Read More