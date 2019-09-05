Bound by 2 mass shootings, football rivals El Paso and Odessa unite on the field

(CNN) For years, El Paso and Odessa have met on the football field to battle it out for the win and bragging rights.

But this time as the two teams hit the field on Thursday they put aside their differences to share a message of unity.

That's why Thursday night's game has a different meaning for the two teams.

The teams, Franklin High School from El Paso and Permian High School in Odessa, both made special banners to exchange ahead of kick off at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

Read More