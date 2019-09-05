A Minnesota woman was killed in a rare black bear attack on a secluded island in Canada

(CNN) A Minnesota woman was attacked and killed by a black bear in what officials are calling a rare incident.

Catherine Sweatt-Mueller, 62, was staying with her parents Sunday on their secluded, family-owned island, Red Pine Island, on Rainy Lake in Ontario, Canada . Sweatt-Mueller noticed her two dogs barking strangely, so she went out to check on them, Ontario Provincial Police Constable Jim Davis told CNN.

The dogs came back to the cabin, one injured and bloody, he said. But Sweatt-Mueller didn't return, prompting her mother to call 911.

Officers got the call at 6:30 p.m. local time, but it took them 30 minutes to get to the remote island by boat, then another 45 minutes to locate Sweatt-Mueller because of the wooded terrain, Davis said.

When they found her, about 330 yards from the cabin, a black bear was standing over her body, he said. She was declared dead on the scene.

Read More