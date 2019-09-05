An ICE officer tried to stop a truck outside a Tennessee grocery store. Then he opened fire

Nashville, Tennessee (CNN) An ICE officer opened fire and wounded a man in a Tennessee grocery store parking lot as the officer attempted to make an immigration arrest Thursday.

The officer fired two shots after a driver he was trying to arrest during a fugitive operation drove toward the officer while fleeing the scene, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said, citing initial reports.

While ICE operations are a regular occurrence across the United States, it's rare to hear of shots fired in public places as they unfold.

The FBI said a Mexican national was struck by gunfire in a Food Lion parking lot outside Nashville in Antioch. He turned himself in later and was receiving medical attention at a local hospital. The individual was not arrested and has not been charged by the FBI.

"Conclusions about the shooting incident should not be drawn until the investigation is complete," the agency said.

