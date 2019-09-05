ICE says officer fired shots during Tennessee operation after driver tried to run him over

(CNN)An ICE officer fired shots in a Tennessee grocery store parking lot during an attempted vehicle stop Thursday.
The officer opened fire after a driver he was trying to stop during a fugitive operation attempted to hit him with a vehicle while fleeing the scene, an ICE official said, citing initial reports.
The shooting occurred in a Food Lion parking lot outside Nashville in Antioch, Tennessee.
CNN affiliates reported that it's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
An FBI spokesperson said the agency is now investigating a possible assault on a federal officer.
ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility, which looks into all officer-involved shootings involving ICE, is also investigating, the ICE official said.
Memphis FBI spokesman Joel Siskovic said the individual who the ICE officer was attempting to stop remains at large.
The vehicle he had been driving was found abandoned with blood inside, the ICE official said.
Nashville Mayor David Briley slammed the shooting in a statement Thursday, CNN affiliate WZTV reported.
"This is exactly what we don't want happening in our city," he said, adding that police are currently "looking for the victim...so that he may receive any needed medical assistance."