ICE says officer fired shots during Tennessee operation after driver tried to run him over

(CNN) An ICE officer fired shots in a Tennessee grocery store parking lot during an attempted vehicle stop Thursday.

The officer opened fire after a driver he was trying to stop during a fugitive operation attempted to hit him with a vehicle while fleeing the scene, an ICE official said, citing initial reports.

The shooting occurred in a Food Lion parking lot outside Nashville in Antioch, Tennessee.

CNN affiliates reported that it's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency is now investigating a possible assault on a federal officer.

