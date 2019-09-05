The sky turned purple over Florida as Hurricane Dorian passed by

(CNN) People in Florida have been watching the skies as Hurricane Dorian lumbered toward the US East Coast and last night they got a bit of a surprise -- a purple sunset.

Amy Pope-Latham says she watched on Wednesday as the sky outside her Jacksonville apartment transformed from gray clouds to a burnt orange to a "beautiful violet that continued to become even more vibrant as minutes passed."

"I live in Jacksonville and we stayed indoors all day, constantly checking on the forecast to see where Dorian was," she said.

Purple skies after #Dorian passed by Jacksonville today. Do you think there's a chance Dorian was a fan of Prince? pic.twitter.com/mpeM3bsVXo — Amy Pope-Latham, LCSW (@coastalBtherapy) September 5, 2019

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama and is blamed for at least 20 deaths. It is moving slowly toward the Carolina coast.

Berivan Keskin was cooking dinner for her family when she noticed the skies start to change.

Read More