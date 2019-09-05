(CNN) A new study found using antibacterial mouthwash after working out negated the blood-pessure-lowering effects of exercise.

But don't rush out and change your habits just yet, says cardiologist Dr. Martha Gulati. She runs the cardiology division at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and is a spokesperson for the American College of Cardiology.

Don't drink and drive.

Don't mouthwash after a run.

Don't.

"This was a small study, 15 men, eight women," Gulati said. "While they did see that blood pressure didn't drop when using an antibacterial rinse in the same way as compared to people who got placebo, the question is why? And we don't know."

And it certainly doesn't mean that if you used mouthwash after exercise, you blew all the heart-healthy benefits, Gulati stressed, adding that blood pressure reduction is only one benefit of exercise.

"The heart rate response, the better blood flow and all the other cardiac benefits that we get from exercise are not somehow magically blocked by these lovely bacteria that we'd like to get rid of with mouthwash," she said.