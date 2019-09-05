Vets fear anti-vax pet owners are putting their animals' health at risk

London (CNN) More pet owners are failing to vaccinate their animals, new figures show, and a UK animal charity is describing the growing problem as a "ticking time bomb" for pets.

Millions of animals are being left unprotected and vulnerable to potentially fatal diseases such as cat flu, rabbit viral hemorrhagic disease and parvovirus, according to the charity PDSA, with vets fearing that the anti-vax phenomenon is spreading to animals.

The number of domestic animals protected has seen a dramatic decline in recent years, according to the 2019 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report. The survey of 5,036 dog, cat and rabbit owners in Britain found that only two thirds (66%) of pets received their primary vaccinations when young, compared with 84% in 2016.

Furthermore, the report also revealed that about a third of pets (32%) are not getting their regular boosters, which ensure longer-term protection.

The 18 percentage point decrease over just three years could mean more than 7 million pets are now vulnerable to infection, according to the charity.

