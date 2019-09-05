(CNN) Madagascar has joined Zambia in calling off a football match against South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) pulled out of hosting South Africa's "Bafana Bafana" in Lusaka Saturday, citing "prevailing security concerns."

The South African Football Association (SAFA) turned to Madagascar for a hastily arranged friendly in Orlando on the eastern edge of Johannesburg.

But the Bafana Bafana Twitter page said Thursday the game would no longer take place.

"SAFA regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday (7 September) has been called off after the visitors (Madagascar) decided to withdraw from the encounter," the statement read.