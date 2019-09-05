Brazil World Cup winner Cafu's son dies after playing football

(CNN) The son of the former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 30 while playing football near his family home in Sao Paolo.

Reports from Brazil say Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, Cafu's eldest son, complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the Albert Einstein Hospital where he later died.

Several prominent football clubs have taken to social media to express their condolences to Cafu, 39, who represented his country a record 142 times over a 16-year career.

Sao Paulo - - Cafu's boyhood club - - wrote on Twitter : "Sao Paulo Futebol Clube deeply regrets the death of Danilo, son of Cafu. The club sympathises and wishes the tricolor idol, family and friends a lot of strength."

AC Milan also expressed its support for Cafu, who ran out 119 times for the Rossoneri, winning six titles including the 2007 Champions League.