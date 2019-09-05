London (CNN) Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced Thursday that he was resigning as a member of Parliament and government minister, saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

Johnson is the MP for Orpington and the universities minister in his brother's government.

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension [and] time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," Johnson tweeted.

This is the second time Jo Johnson has resigned over Brexit. He left Theresa May's government last November, because he didn't agree with the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the European Union.

The two Johnsons were on opposing sides in the 2016 referendum. While Boris was famously the face of the Leave campaign, Jo was in favor of staying in the European Union.