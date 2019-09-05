Battle in AR as Captain Marvel, Thor or Black Panther with Lenovo's Dimension of Heroes

Marvel Dimension of Heroes, Lenovo's new augmented reality experience game, lets players take down villains in their living room as Captain America, Thor and other superheroes. The story-based app leverages Lenovo's Mirage AR headset and new dual universal controllers in a range of modes and playstyles.

Marvel Dimension of Heroes ($249.99; lenovo.com) uses similar tech to Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. After downloading the app to a smartphone, players slide the phone into the headset, which uses a mirror to project the smartphone screen. The headset is paired with a beacon and a wireless controller.

In Dimension, the Star Wars lightsaber is replaced with new dual universal controllers that give players the super strength of Captain Marvel, the ability to shift time like Doctor Strange or the defenses of Captain America's shield. Players will also have access to Black Panther and Star-Lord.

In story mode, players take on the roles of all six superheroes to protect the planet. Survival mode lets you pick your hero and defend against an onslaught of villains. And perhaps the coolest mode is co-op, which lets you work together with another person to fend off the forces of evil. (In co-op, players need to be on the same Wi-Fi network with their own game and equipment.

The app works with both iOS and Android, though phones need to meet specifications to work with the app and headset. (You can see the full list here.)

Lenovo Mirage AR is up for preorder for $249.99 from Lenovo.com and Amazon.com on Sept. 6. You'll then download Marvel Dimensions of Heroes or Star Wars Jedi Challenges and play either experience.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.