US woman charged with human trafficking after allegedly trying to smuggle infant out of Philippines

(CNN) An American woman has been charged with human trafficking after allegedly trying to smuggle a six-day-old baby out of the Philippines.

At a press conference by the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Thursday, International Airport Investigation Division chief Manuel Dimaano said the 43-year-old US woman had used a sling bag to allegedly hide the baby while passing through immigration, and did not provide any documentation for the child.

Dimaano said that after immigration, the woman allegedly removed the baby from the bag and was carrying it when she tried to board her Delta Airlines flight at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Philippines authorities were contacted when the woman couldn't provide documentation for the child when asked by Delta Airlines crew at the boarding gate.

Chief of the NBI's International Airport Investigation Division Manuel Dimaano demonstrates the bag used to conceal the baby.

"She has been charged with a violation of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Act of 2003," NBI spokesperson Auralyn Pascual said.

