(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Hurricane Dorian may have weakened to a Category 2, but it's still unleashing havoc as a related tornado tears apart homes in North Carolina.
-- The wild horses of the Outer Banks won't evacuate. They have a special trick to survive hurricanes.
-- As Kevin Hart recuperates from a car accident, reported audio of a 911 call is giving some insight into the seriousness of the crash.
-- The bravado of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership turned into bluster in a mere two days as his political strategy starts to backfire.
-- Ever wonder why you're left-handed? Scientists have now identified the genes linked to this trait.
-- Opinion: Democrats unveiled big, bold plans in the fight for Earth at CNN's climate-crisis town hall. Here's who came out on top.
-- A Wisconsin mother teaching her teenage son to drive was shot and killed in what police say was a road-rage incident sparked by a minor car crash.
-- Kim Kardashian West got super drunk and leaked her own news about expecting baby No. 4 via a surrogate.