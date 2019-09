(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Hurricane Dorian may have weakened to a Category 2, but it's still unleashing havoc as a related tornado tears apart homes in North Carolina.

-- As Kevin Hart recuperates from a car accident, reported audio of a 911 call is giving some insight into the seriousness of the crash.

-- The bravado of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership turned into bluster in a mere two days as his political strategy starts to backfire.