Pope says 'it is an honor that Americans attack me'

Aboard the Papal plane (CNN) Pope Francis, who has tussled with the American president, American capitalists and American Catholics during his six years as pope, seems unfazed by the disputes.

In fact, he may even enjoy them.

In a brief exchange with a French journalist aboard the papal plane to Africa on Wednesday, Francis said he was honored by criticisms from conservative Catholics in the United States.

"For me it is an honor that Americans attack me," he told Nicolas Senèze of Catholic media outlet La Croix, who has written a new book called "How America Wants to Change Popes."

"This will be a bombshell," the Pope joked when Senèze handed him a copy of the book.

Read More