A man bought 100 generators to help the Bahamas. They're being delivered by boat

(CNN) A man walked into a Costco in Florida and left with 100 generators, all of which are heading to The Bahamas.

His receipt read $49,285.70 and most of that came from paying $450 a pop for 100 generators. Peas, beans, coffee, salt, pepper and other essentials made up the rest of his mega purchase from a Costco in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday.

All of it is going to those in need on the hard-hit islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, he said.

"About 100 generators and a truck load of food and chainsaws are all going over by boat on Thursday to Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas. It's terrible and I'm sure you've seen the photos," a farmer from Jacksonville told CNN on Wednesday.

The man wishes not to be named. He said he doesn't want the attention and would rather that people focus on helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

