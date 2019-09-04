A new Ben & Jerry's flavor is meant to highlight criminal justice reform

(CNN) Justice ReMix'd is Ben & Jerry's newest flavor, but it's more than just delicious.

The flavor of cinnamon and chocolate ice cream swirled together with "gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies" was created as part of an effort to promote social change, Ben & Jerry's said.

It says the flavor was made in partnership with the Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights organization that works with local grassroots organizers on racial justice issues. The idea is to bring awareness to the justice needed when it comes to systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

"Our approach to creating social change is to raise up the work non-profits are doing on the ground," said Co-Founder Ben Cohen. "We bring every resource we have to support them—our business voice, our connection with fans, our Scoop Shop community and of course, ice cream."

We couldn't be more honored to partner with @adv_project for the launch of Justice Remix'd, our new campaign flavor highlighting the need for criminal justice reform! Learn more here: https://t.co/HWkZOdRYVt #Justice #CriminalJusticeReform pic.twitter.com/kzJuPQnX2V — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) September 3, 2019

