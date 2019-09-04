There was a baby born during the hurricane so his parents named him Dorian

(CNN) Hurricanes are usually known for their destruction, but for one family in DeLand, Florida, Hurricane Dorian brought a new life.

Kay Lisa McCloud and Anthony Davis welcomed their new baby boy into the world on September 2 at AdventHealth DeLand, just as Hurricane Dorian set its sights on the Florida coast.

He arrived 12 days early and weighed in at 4 pounds and 8 ounces, according to the hospital.

Baby Tadashi Dorian Davis

"I was hoping he would wait until after the hurricane!" McCloud said in a statement. "This is a storm I definitely won't forget."

And so in honor of his untimely arrival during the storm, they decided to name him Tadashi Dorian Davis -- a storm they'll always remember.

Read More