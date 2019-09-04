(CNN) It was hard to miss Marshall Plumlee on graduation day.

At seven feet tall, the former NBA player towered over other uniformed graduates at the Army Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia, last Friday.

2nd Lt. Plumlee played for Duke University as a Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet in 2015, the year they won their fifth NCAA Championship title. He trained under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, who also served in the Army and played for the Army basketball team.

Brig. Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army's Benning Infantry School, posted a photo of himself with Plumlee on Saturday. "From the NBA to leading the way! Proud of today's Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee," Hodne wrote.

