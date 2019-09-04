New York police say there's been a surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes

(CNN) More than half the hate crimes reported in New York City so far this year are anti-Semitic, New York Police Department officials said on Wednesday.

The incidents reported are mostly acts of vandalism, with graffiti or swastikas being scrawled on places that include synagogues, according to New York City Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. The latest numbers cover hate crimes reported through September 1.

"The vast majority do not involve personal action and assault," Shea said at a monthly crime statistics briefing, though he noted that the hate crime numbers included some reports of assaults.

And as a whole, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials said.

So far this year, there have been 152 reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes, while over the same period last year there were 93, according to NYPD statistics.

Read More