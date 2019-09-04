Man who rapped about killing his girlfriend charged with murder

Los Angeles (CNN) A California man who police say rapped about killing a woman and burying her body has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.

Robert Anthony Camou, 27, was charged in the murder of Amanda Custer, his girlfriend who went missing in late July, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a release Wednesday.

A video surfaced online around the time Custer disappeared, which Lt. Scott Hoglund of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said showed Camou rapping about killing a woman and burying her body. After obtaining that video, police found Camou in Los Angeles and took him into custody after a five-hour standoff.

Camou faces one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness and an allegation that he was out on bail when he committed the crime, according to the DA's office.

Robert Camou is considered the main suspect in Amanda Custer's disappearance.

CNN reached out to Camou's public defender for comment, but hasn't yet received a reply.

