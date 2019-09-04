Winston Churchill's grandson expelled from Conservative Party by Boris Johnson in wake of Brexit crisis

London (CNN) Britain's unending Brexit crisis has shifted the foundations of British politics and claimed the careers of two prime ministers in collateral damage. Few examples of its seismic effect on Westminster could be more profound than an extraordinary sacking made on Tuesday evening.

The grandson of Britain's revered wartime leader Winston Churchill was expelled from the Conservative Party, as part of a purge of members carried out by new leader Boris Johnson.

Soames, 71, voted to allow Parliament to seize control of the order paper and legislate against a no-deal split.

Moments later he was fired by Johnson, who counts Churchill among his heroes and has written a biography of the two-time prime minister.

