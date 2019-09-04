Amazon expands Fire TV family with new Fire TV Cube and 2-in-1 soundbar

Amazon is expanding the Fire TV line with a second-generation Fire TV Cube and a soundbar by Anker's Nebula that includes FireOS. Both are up for preorder with ship dates of Oct. 10 and Nov. 21.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, second generation ($119.99; amazon.com)

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition ($229.99; amazon.com)

So what's new with the second-generation Fire TV Cube? Well, it keeps the cube design, but improves the hardware with a twice as fast hexa-core processor. This powers the FireOS experience to go with with a hefty 16 GB of storage. Keeping with the first-generation Fire TV Cube, Alexa can be used to control the cube and other smart devices. New for round two is improved recognition as commands and prompts will be processed on the device itself.

And eight far-field microphones will power the Alexa experience. This way, when you ask to navigate the apps or even within in an app, it will get it the first time. The hexa-core processor is enabling streams up to 4K Ultra HD and supports a number of standards that your TV might have — HDR, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, among others. Keep in mind that your TV needs to support this and the content you're streaming. It's a pretty hefty list of upgrades, but it improves the $119.99 value of the Fire TV Cube on paper. We'll put all this to the test in the coming weeks.

Alongside the second-generation Fire TV Cube, is a first of its kind product.

The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is the first soundbar to also feature FireOS — aka the software that powers Fire TV streaming devices. So, it's basically a two-in-one, and an intriguing one at that.

The bar has two speakers and two subwoofers for a 2.1 channel audio experience. You also get Alexa voice control, thanks to the remote with a microphone.

And it's a full-fledged Fire TV device that supports up to 4K UHD content with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR 10+. Like with the Fire TV Cube, you need a TV that supports these standards and content that supports it. The Nebular Soundbar Fire TV Edition is available for preorder at $229.99, but won't ship until Nov. 21. We'll thoroughly test it closer to availability.

This is just the start of Amazon's Fire TV expansion with many new TVs arriving in the coming months that feature FireOS. For now, though, the Fire TV Cube and Nebular Soundbar Fire TV Edition are available for preorder.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.