China says its drone can hunt like Spiderman

Hong Kong (CNN) Call it the Spiderman of drones.

China says it has developed a new hunter drone that can disable other drones -- or even small aircraft -- by firing a 16-square-meter (172 square feet) web at them.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the drone can work alone but also can integrate with China's defense system for small, slow and low-flying targets, according to the report.

The hexacopter drone can also perform surveillance and reconnaissance, it said.

