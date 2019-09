China says its drone can hunt like Spiderman

Hong Kong (CNN) Call it the Spiderman of drones.

China says it has developed a new hunter drone that can disable other drones -- or even small aircraft -- by firing a 16-square-meter (172 square feet) web at them.

"Caught by the web, the hostile drone should lose power and fall to ground," said a report on the Chinese military's English-language website.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the drone can work alone but also can integrate with China's defense system for small, slow and low-flying targets, according to the report.

The hexacopter drone can also perform surveillance and reconnaissance, it said.

