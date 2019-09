(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Florida coast as it Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Florida coast as it marches toward a potentially dangerous brush with the Carolinas.

-- The recovery effort begins in the Bahamas as officials warn the death toll there is likely to rise days after Dorian came ashore.

-- Winston Churchill's grandson is ousted from the Conservative Party by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the unending Brexit crisis.

-- Rep. Bill Flores says he won't seek reelection , becoming the fifth Texas Republican to retire in 2020.