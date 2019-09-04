(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Florida coast as it marches toward a potentially dangerous brush with the Carolinas.
-- The recovery effort begins in the Bahamas as officials warn the death toll there is likely to rise days after Dorian came ashore.
-- Winston Churchill's grandson is ousted from the Conservative Party by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the unending Brexit crisis.
-- Rep. Bill Flores says he won't seek reelection, becoming the fifth Texas Republican to retire in 2020.
-- Five family members celebrating a birthday are among the dozens feared dead in the Labor Day boat fire off the California coast.
-- Caregivers tell a government watchdog how some separated migrant children experienced inconsolable grief, confusion and trust issues.
-- Google pays a record fine to settle accusations that YouTube illegally collected kids' data.
-- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdraws a controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests.
-- An American woman is being held in the Philippines after airport staffers find a baby in her hand luggage.
-- Michigan is set to be the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.
-- And today is a very special day in the lives of members of the Beyhive.