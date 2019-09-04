Anger in Nigeria as South Africa xenophobic attacks spark looting

(CNN) Anti-foreigner attacks in Johannesburg has triggered violence and widespread looting of South African-owned brands in Nigeria.

Protesters set fire to many entrances leading into a busy mall housing South African retail store Shoprite and looted groceries and toiletries from the supermarket in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial center.

Another outlet belonging the chain and one owned by South African mobile company MTN were vandalized in Ibadan city in southwest Nigeria on Tuesday despite appeals from the government for peace.

Many other stores owned by Nigerians were also plundered in the raids.

My store at Novare, Timekeepers Novare mall, Sangotedo, Lekki, has been broken into, looted and goods worth millions has been carted away with, this is getting out of hand, this happened this evening, am so sad.. Plz share this pic.twitter.com/9VMr3u1W9F — Lily Loveth (@Love96047280) September 3, 2019

The Nigerian arm of MTN, Africa's largest telecoms company, closed all its stores until further notice after some of its outlets were targeted, the company said