Anger in Nigeria as South Africa xenophobic attacks spark looting

(CNN) Anti-foreigner attacks in Johannesburg has triggered violence and massive looting of South African-owned brands in Nigeria.

Angry protesters set fire to many entrances leading into a busy mall housing South African retail store Shoprite and looted groceries and toiletries from the supermarket in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial center.

Another outlet belonging to the chain and one owned by South African mobile company MTN were vandalized in Ibadan city in southwest Nigeria on Tuesday despite appeals from the government for peace.

MTN Nigeria also sent messages to its employees to work from home in view of the attacks on some of its facilities.

On Wednesday, police fired teargas to disperse a horde of rioters gathered outside many South African-owned outlets in Surulere, a bustling district in Lagos.