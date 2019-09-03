Almost 100 dogs had nowhere to go during Hurricane Dorian. A woman in Nassau took all of them in herself

(CNN) Nearly 100 dogs in Nassau were going into Hurricane Dorian homeless, so one dog lover took them all in herself.

Chella Phillips is sheltering 97 dogs inside her home in the Bahamian capital during Dorian's slow-moving stay in the islands. A whopping 79 of them share her master bedroom, she said in a Facebook post

CNN was unable to reach Phillips on Tuesday. Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, the shelter she founded, said she'd lost power.

However, Phillips shared photos of the makeshift shelter ahead of the storm. It was about as cramped and messy as you can imagine.

But for the most part, the dogs stayed calm. She kept AC blowing and music playing. Sick or anxious pups waited out the hurricane in donated crates. The doors and windows were barricaded. And not one of the 79 dogs attempted to jump into her bed, she said in the post.

