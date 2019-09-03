An airline employee thought two men at Newark airport looked suspicious so she yelled for people to evacuate

(CNN) Inside the Newark Liberty International Airport Monday night, an Alaska Airlines employee spotted two men who she thought looked suspicious.

When the employee approached them, the men started running and she screamed "evacuate," a source with knowledge of the incident told CNN, based on preliminary information. The yells stirred panic at the gate, the source said.

The concerned employee hit an alarm after talking to the two men and nearly 200 passengers evacuated the gate, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman said.

One passenger told CNN affiliate WPIX the experience was "terrifying."

"Imagine you're starting to board and a frazzled attendant comes off the plane, stops the process, asks someone to call the police, then starts yelling, with increasing loudness, 'evacuate!'"

