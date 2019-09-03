3 people hurt in shootings, 1 injured in crash at Minnesota State Fair

(CNN) Three people were shot and a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle during a chaotic night outside the main gates of the Minnesota State Fair.

Monday was the final day for this year's state fair, which is located between the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

First, a 19-year-old woman who had been struck by a passing vehicle was found by Saint Paul police late Monday night.

Witnesses said there had been a fight in the area just before the woman somehow ended up in the road and hit, according to a police statement. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but left the scene after bystanders began kicking and hitting his vehicle. He drove a short distance away, pulled over and called 911.

He is cooperating with investigators, who report no signs of impairment. The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

